ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168.25 ($2.29).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 128 ($1.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.46), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($648,289.32). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,545.37).

ITV stock traded down GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.24 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 10,335,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,908. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a one year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.34.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

