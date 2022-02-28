Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.15

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 1325183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVN. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

The company has a market cap of C$15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

