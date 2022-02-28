Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,479 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after buying an additional 4,340,714 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

