Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

