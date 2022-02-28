Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,661,223 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661,223 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after acquiring an additional 312,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 603,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

