Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,241 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.16% of C4 Therapeutics worth $46,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $22.76 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.