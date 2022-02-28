Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $48.90 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $48,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $124.01 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.58 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

