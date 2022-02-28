Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,794,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

