Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 266,972 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.01% of Coursera worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,723,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776 over the last quarter.

COUR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.59. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.