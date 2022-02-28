Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 204,375 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $243.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.11.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.