Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bill.com worth $52,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after buying an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after buying an additional 173,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.87. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total transaction of $14,335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,353 shares of company stock worth $35,428,704 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

