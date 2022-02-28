Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 152,968 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,968 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $43,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.