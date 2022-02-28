Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 158,806 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,381,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.08%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

