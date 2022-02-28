Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after buying an additional 61,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.22 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47.

