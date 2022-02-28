Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Reaches $429,393.07

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $429,393.07 and approximately $614,555.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003744 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035461 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00108867 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.