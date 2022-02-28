Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

