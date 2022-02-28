JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,963,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 13.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.42. 32,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,392. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

