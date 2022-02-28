JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 12,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

