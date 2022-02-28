JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) PT Raised to €32.50

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($34.09) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

JDEPF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$33.62 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

