Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

