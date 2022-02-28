Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €93.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €93.00 ($105.68) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.56 ($117.68).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €91.40 ($103.86) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a one year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.55.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

