Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGPI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,470. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

