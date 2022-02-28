Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,300 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,318,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,597 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.52. 8,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,679. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

