Jobchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,151.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $55,151.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,413,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

