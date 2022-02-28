John Valliant Sells 3,100 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

FUSN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 16,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,595. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $324.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUSN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.