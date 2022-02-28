Jonestrading Increases CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $75.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CTO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,156. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

