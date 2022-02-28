JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price to €26.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.50) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Valeo stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. 83,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

