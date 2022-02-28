JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Target Price to €330.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €335.00 ($380.68) to €330.00 ($375.00) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.50.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.03. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

