JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 240

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 210 ($2.86) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($3.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

