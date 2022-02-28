Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 121 ($1.65) target price on the stock.
Shares of JLP opened at GBX 15.85 ($0.22) on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of £385.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.15.
About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)
