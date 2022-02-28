Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

JUP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.17).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

