Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,654.90 ($117.71).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JET shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,130 ($96.97) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($85.48) to GBX 5,119 ($69.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

JET opened at GBX 2,835 ($38.56) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,612.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,955.95. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 2,462 ($33.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,097 ($110.12).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

