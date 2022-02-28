Kava.io Market Capitalization Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00195008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00345842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.