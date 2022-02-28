Keith Butcher Purchases 10,000 Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($18,087.86).

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 135 ($1.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £399.46 million and a PE ratio of -25.96. Boku, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01.

BOKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boku from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

