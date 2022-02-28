Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

