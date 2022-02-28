Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $72.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

