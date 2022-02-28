Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $43.76. 597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,305. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.