Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.72 and last traded at C$6.73. 1,508,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,945,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

