KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Buys $505,871.58 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Cohler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

