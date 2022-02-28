Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 50,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 45,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

KNRRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

