Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $456.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.