Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,043,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 251,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

