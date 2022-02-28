KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE KT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.19. 862,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,508. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16. KT has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

