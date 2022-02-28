KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NYSE KT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.19. 862,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,508. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16. KT has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.
About KT (Get Rating)
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.