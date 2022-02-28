Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.83 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,210. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KD. Edward Jones began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

