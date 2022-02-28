Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 2,135,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5,507.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 1,320,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,551,000.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.