Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

