LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

