Liberum Capital Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 800

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 795 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.88) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.06) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 753 ($10.24) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 651.11 ($8.86).

RMV opened at GBX 659 ($8.96) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 710.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 37.44.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

