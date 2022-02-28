LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and $103,441.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00108867 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,716,345 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.