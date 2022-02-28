Lilium (LILM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LILM opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. Lilium has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.
About Lilium (Get Rating)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
