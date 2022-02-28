Lilium (LILM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. Lilium has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

